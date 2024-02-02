Conservative groups claim they were targets of suspected arson at Golden Valley office building

Three conservative organizations believe they were the target of a suspected arson this weekend at a Golden Valley office building.

The fire happened early Sunday morning at 8421 Wayzata Blvd., according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The ATF says it is investigating the fire alongside the FBI and local authorities.

The building has been closed off while the investigation is underway, and photos and video from inside reveal extensive damage that could take months to repair.

Conservative groups Center of the American Experiment, TakeCharge and the Upper Midwest Law Center all have offices inside the building, and they say they were singled out for their views.

“The fires obviously were set by someone,” Center of the American Experiment President John Hinderaker said in a statement. “They targeted conservative organizations, they didn’t firebomb the chiropractors or psychologists or the Manufacturers Alliance. We are cooperating with the FBI to try to identify the perpetrators.”

The fires were allegedly set on the first and third floors. TakeCharge and Center of the American Experiment have offices on the ground floor, and Upper Midwest Law Center is stationed on the third floor.

Many small businesses that also share the building aren’t able to get in, either.

“TakeCharge is grateful no one was harmed in this incident, and our thoughts go out to the other businesses affected by this horrific act,” TakeCharge President Kendall Qualls said in a statement. “It is extremely concerning that we may have been the target of an arson attack, constituting an act of domestic terrorism.”