Portion of Wisconsin highway to be renamed in honor of fallen officers

A portion of highway where two Wisconsin officers were killed in April will be renamed in their honor on Tuesday, officials say.

Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel were shot and killed during a traffic stop earlier this year which also left a suspect dead.

Barron County officials say they approved renaming the stretch of Highway SS from Chetek to Cameron last month.

The section will officially be named Officer Emily Breidenbach and Officer Hunter Scheel Memorial Highway during a ceremony on Tuesday morning.

