Police release more information about missing Cannon Falls man as search continues

Cannon Falls police are continuing to search for a man who went missing earlier this week.

As previously reported, a 60-year-old man, later identified as Christopher Dobson, had gone missing in the 300 block of Larkspur Lane on Monday. It was determined he had taken his dog for a walk in the woods.

Foot tracks showed Dobson left his house on a wooded trail toward the Cannon River with his dog as a normal routine. More tracks were found on the ice at the river’s edge.

Officials say the dog was found wet at the neighbor’s house.

An extensive search using a professional search team was conducted in the area, but Dobson still hasn’t been located. His vehicle was also found at his home, according to police.

Dobson is described as 5’9″ and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a long, dark jacket and unknown pants or footwear.