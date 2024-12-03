Search for missing person in Cannon Falls continues Tuesday

A man who was reported missing Monday night has not been found, as authorities are hoping to resume the search Tuesday morning.

Cannon Falls police say they were told at 8:11 p.m. that a 60-year-old man had gone missing in the 300 block of Larkspur Lane. It was determined that the man had taken his dog for a walk in the woods.

Officers used footprints in the snow to find the route they believed he took through the area. However, due to the darkness and cold temperatures, they required additional assistance.

The police department said the man’s trail was followed through the woods and along the river, but they were unable to locate the 60-year-old and suspended the search at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The search is scheduled to resume with additional resources at 9 a.m.

Authorities are asking people not to attempt a conduct search on their own, saying their efforts will hinder their official search.

The missing person has not been identified by the police department.