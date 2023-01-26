Police: Deaths of man, baby in Sartell fire now being investigated as murder-suicide

A week after crews responded to an apartment fire in Sartell, authorities say the deaths of the man and infant who were found in the apartment are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Just after 8 p.m. on Jan. 19, police and firefighters were called to the 300 block of 11th Avenue East for a report of a fire. The building was evacuated, and crews found the man and infant inside an apartment. The infant was taken to a hospital but later died. The man died at the scene.

Thursday morning, Sartell police said the man — identified as 24-year-old Caleb Allen Clark — died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials are still investigating the cause of 4-month-old Hazel Kaloni Clark’s death but say it is now a homicide investigation.

However, the department added that the State Fire Marshal determined the fire inside the Clarks’ apartment was intentionally set.

The Clarks had recently moved to Sartell from Grand Forks, N.D., police say.

The entire incident remains under investigation but authorities say they don’t believe there is any threat to the public.