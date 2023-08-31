Police announce 2 arrests in connection to deadly shooting on Raspberry Island

Two people are in custody in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month in St. Paul.

Twenty-year-old Marcus Anthony Baker Jr. died after gunshots were fired around 9 p.m. on Aug. 14 while a group of people had gathered on Raspberry Island.

Thursday, St. Paul police announced that two people — 24-year-old Tristan Ballard and 23-year-old Romello Ifonlaja-Randle — were arrested when officers executed a search warrant in the 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway in Brooklyn Center on Wednesday.

While Ballard and Ifonlaja-Randle haven’t yet been formally charged, they’re being held at the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder in Baker’s death.