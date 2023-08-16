20-year-old victim identified in deadly shooting on Raspberry Island

St. Paul police have identified the man who was shot and killed Monday night on Raspberry Island as 20-year-old Marcus Anthony Baker Jr.

Police believe a large group of people had gathered on Raspberry Island, and shots were fired around 9 p.m. after some kind of altercation. In addition, police say loud music may have had something to do with the fight.

Baker was found amidst what police described as a “chaotic scene,” and he was brought to Regions Hospital, where he later died. His death marks St. Paul’s 23rd homicide of 2023.

Investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-266-5650.