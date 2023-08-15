Raspberry Island shooting leaves man dead

Police say a man is dead after being shot just after 9 p.m. on Monday.

A man has died in what St. Paul police now say is the city’s 23rd homicide of the year following a shooting Monday night on Raspberry Island.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 2 South Wabasha Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived to what was described as a chaotic scene, they found a man who they say had gunshot injuries. He died at Regions Hospital despite being given aid by the responding officers. His name and exact cause of death are expected to be released at a later time.

Currently, police believe a large group of people had gathered on Raspberry Island, and shots were fired after some kind of altercation. In addition, police say loud music may have had something to do with the fight, but they’re still working to put everything together.

“Our investigators will be working through the evidence and through witness statements trying to determine who is responsible for this crime. Our forensic services unit will be processing the scene for any physical evidence, and we’ll also be looking for any video evidence that will tell the story of what occurred out there,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the incident, and who is responsible for pulling the trigger.

If you have any details about the shooting, you’re asked to call 651-266-5650.