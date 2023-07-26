Plymouth house fire caused by lightning strike

Fire officials say an overnight fire in Plymouth Wednesday was caused by a lightning strike.

Crews were called to the 5600 block of Yuma Lane around 2 a.m. for a report of a fire.

According to Plymouth Fire Chief Rodger Coppa, the residents inside were woken up by fire alarms, and were able to safely evacuate.

Coppa adds the house had significant damage due to the fire.

Last week, a lightning strike damaged a home in Coon Rapids, and another fire that week in Minnetonka was also believed to have been caused by lightning.

2:00 AM – Police and @PlymouthMNFD on scene of a house fire in the 5600 block of Yuma Lane. All residents are safe and evacuated. pic.twitter.com/SaXklevmNf — Plymouth Police, MN (@PlymouthMNPD) July 26, 2023