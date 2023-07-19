Lightning strike believed to have caused early morning townhouse fire in Minnetonka

Early morning thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities metro on Wednesday, and a lightning strike from the stormy system is believed to be the cause of a Minnetonka townhouse fire.

According to a spokesperson for the Minnetonka Fire Department, crews were called to the 5900 block of Lone Lake Loop at 5:45 a.m. for a structure fire.

Smoke could be seen coming from the back of the house, and once all residents were outside, crews quickly extinguished the flames, which kept them from spreading to adjoining townhomes.

No one was reported injured during the fire.

As of this time, the cause is still being investigated.

Another round of storms is expected to roll through the Twin Cities metro and surrounding areas later on Wednesday. A Forecast First Alert has been issued for Wednesday by the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS weather team. Storms are expected anytime between 5 and 11 p.m., and some could bring hail and heavy downpours.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, there were more than 200 Xcel Energy customers without power, down from more than 500 earlier in the morning. CLICK HERE for links to multiple utility companies across Minnesota.

