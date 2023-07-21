Lightning strike causes fire in Coon Rapids home

A home in Coon Rapids is a complete loss after a lightning strike sparked a fire on Thursday morning, officials say.

Fire crews responded to 2111 108th Ave. around 10 a.m. on a report of a house fire. All three people inside the home made it out safely before officials arrived, according to a report from the Coon Rapids Fire Department.

Officials say the home was completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

Fire investigators attributed the cause of the fire lightning strike Wednesday evening, saying the electrical current traveled to the base of the home through wiring that was attached to a satellite dish. The wire then smoldered overnight and sparked a larger fire on Thursday morning.

This comes after a lightning strike in Minnetonka caused a home to start on fire on Wednesday.

RELATED: Lightning strike believed to have caused early morning townhouse fire in Minnetonka