Parade, reception to be held Friday honoring UW River Falls Women’s Hockey Team

On Friday afternoon, members of the University of Wisconsin River Falls women’s hockey team will be celebrated after winning the NCAA Division III title last month.

The Falcons finished their season with a perfect 31-0 record, defeating Elmira College 4-1 at Hunt Arena. the Division III championship for the first time. It was the first time that the school took home the title, first perfect season for the team (31-0) and the most single season wins in NCAA Division III women’s ice hockey history.

Starting at 3 p.m., a celebratory parade will begin in downtown River Falls on Main Street near Veteran’s Park. The parade will then travel south to the Falcon Center.

Photo opportunities and a celebration will follow in the Falcon Center’s parking lot.

A reception will then be held in the Falcon Center.

