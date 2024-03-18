UW-River Falls women’s hockey NCAA DIII national championship win caps perfect season

On Sunday, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (UWRF) women’s hockey team made history—multiple times—as they became the 2024 NCAA Division III hockey national champions.

It was the first time that the school took home the title, first perfect season for the team (31-0) and the most single season wins in NCAA Division III women’s ice hockey history.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Joe Mazan talked to the coach and team as they ended the regular season 27-0 and ranked top in the nation, with their sights set on the four games they still needed to win to be champions and maintain a perfect record in the process.

It’s also only the second time a DIII women’s hockey team accomplished an undefeated season. Middlebury College was the first to do so, with a record of 27-0, in 2022.

The team beat Elmira College 4-1 at home in the Hunt Arena to win the championship, with three of River Falls’ goals coming in the third period.

Goalie Jordan O’Connor made 16 saves during the championship to help seal the win. She ended the season with 23-0 wins, tying a UW-River Falls single-season record for most wins as a goaltender.

Senior forward Maddie McCollins, from Wayzata, was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Game.