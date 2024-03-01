UW-River Falls women’s hockey hoping for a perfect season

The women’s hockey team at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls is having a magical season.

The team has won every game this season, going 27-0. They’re on the brink of something that’s never been done in school history — a perfect season. They need four more victories to win a national championship.

“It’s been pretty incredible,” UWRF head women’s hockey coach Joe Cranston said. “You can’t get outworked, but you’re not going to work hard if you’re not having fun. Every group always asks me, ‘What’s your favorite team? What’s the best team you ever had?’ I’ll probably be talking about this team for a long time.”

The next game for the team is this Saturday against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.