Over a dozen couples marry for free at Hennepin County Government Center

Hennepin County judges wed over a dozen couples on Wednesday for its Valentine’s Day special.

Hennepin County offers couples free officiated marriage ceremonies every year as part of their Valentine’s Day service. This year, 14 county judges were available to officiate marriages, according to a press release.

Court officials said over 20 couples were expected to get married, but 17 couples attended the ceremony at the Government Center.

The Valentine’s Day special came back last year after restrictions for gatherings were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With its comeback, over two dozen couples got married.

The free ceremonies started back in 2013.

