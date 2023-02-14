Courthouse Cupids: Hennepin County judges wed couples for free on Valentine’s Day

Two dozen couples walked down the aisle for free on Tuesday at the Hennepin County Government Center.

The weddings are part of the court’s Valentine’s Day celebration that returned for the first time in a few years because of COVID-19.

Judge Bill Koch says the event helps the court give back to the community.

“Typically judges charge individually they determine but usually it’s about $100 to $200 for a wedding, so it’s a nice thing to give back to folks,” Judge Koch said.

The court’s free weddings on Valentine’s Day celebration started in 2013.