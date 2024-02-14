Love is in the air: Valentine’s Day events around the Twin Cities

Valentine’s Day is on Wednesday, and there are a variety of events around the Twin Cities to keep you and your loved ones entertained.

If you’re running behind on getting flowers for a loved one, stop by the Annual Valentine’s Day Flower Drive-Thru anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to pick up a bouquet, chocolates, balloons, centerpieces and more. This is the third year of the event, which is located in Afton. For more details and specific locations, click HERE.

A myriad of events are happening in Minneapolis, starting with the Cuddle a Puppy event at the Meet Minneapolis Visitor Center on Nicollet Mall on Wednesday morning. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., visitors can snuggle up with a pile of puppies for free, or for a suggested $5 donation. All donations will go toward Healing Hearts Rescue.

For those looking for a quieter Valentine’s Day experience, visit the Minneapolis Institute of Art, pick up a paper heart valentine from the front, and place it in front of your favorite art piece. The free event aims to connect art lovers with live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Valentine’s short films from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and much more. Visit MIA’s website for more information.

Elsewhere in Minneapolis, a paint and sip at StormKing Brewpub + Barbecue is happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on that event, click HERE.

In Fridley, a Dating with Dogs event is happening at Forgotten Star Brewing. The singles social and dog-friendly event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is raising money for rescue animals, according to a webpage for the event. The event is free, but a $10 donation is suggested to support animals at Ruff Start Rescue.

For those in the capital city, Visit St. Paul has a list of popular restaurants, hotels, flower stores, gift shops, and dessert places on its website.

For those looking for something else, Mizna and Baba’s Hummus House and Mana’eesh Bakery are hosting an art sale and fundraiser to raise money for the Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA) Hot Meals for Gaza Initiative on Wednesday night. The Valentine’s for Palestine event is happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as vendors sell posters, pins and other art.