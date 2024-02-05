Over $40K raised for MS research in honor of KS95’s ‘Moon’

Less than two weeks after the death of a longtime radio personality, thousands of dollars have been raised to benefit multiple sclerosis (MS) research.

KS95 announced that Larry “Moon” Thompson died on Jan. 25 after a long battle with MS.

That same day, the station unveiled a fundraiser in his honor, “Moon’s Miracle Fund to Fight MS.”

Hundreds of people donated in just the first two days, with many specifically making $95 donations in recognition of his time at KS95.

Hubbard Broadcasting announced Monday that more than $44,500 had been raised in 11 days for the MS Society of Minnesota in Moon’s honor.

The fund is still accepting donations. Click here to donate.