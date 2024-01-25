‘Moon,’ longtime KS95 radio personality, dies after long battle with MS

A longtime, beloved Twin Cities radio personality has died after a long battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

KS95 announced Thursday morning that Larry “Moon” Thompson, who spent 17 years on the station’s “Moon and Staci Show” in the afternoon, died overnight from health complications related to MS.

He left the show in October 2019 to focus more on his health — he was diagnosed with MS in 2005 — and was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2021.

To listeners and coworkers alike, he was known for his positive, energetic and caring personality.

KS95 is remembering him on air throughout the day Thursday and is also sharing stories on social media under the hashtag #RememberingMoon. Listeners are invited to post their memories of Moon using that tag, too.

Before coming to the Twin Cities, Moon worked at stations in Nebraska, Las Vegas and Houston. In total, his radio career spanned 45 years.

“Hutch,” who now teams with Staci Matthews for KS95’s weekday afternoon show, posted a message on social media Thursday morning announcing Moon’s death and saying he’s “heartbroken.”

“We truly lost and have said one final goodbye to a legend,” his statement says in part.

KS95 has more pictures of and tributes to Moon online.