Donations pour in for MS research after death of longtime KS95 host ‘Moon’

The death of a longtime Twin Cities radio personality saddened many Minnesotans on Thursday. Now, many are honoring him by supporting an important cause.

KS95 announced Thursday morning that Larry “Moon” Thompson, who spent 17 years on the station’s “Moon and Staci Show” in the afternoon, died overnight from health complications related to multiple sclerosis.

Later Thursday, the station unveiled a fundraiser in his honor: “Moon’s Miracle Fund to Fight MS.” By midday Friday, more than 300 people had donated to the fund.

Moon was diagnosed with MS in 2005 and used his voice to raise awareness and money to fight the disease for many years.

He was known within Hubbard Broadcasting and to many listeners for his positive, energetic and caring personality.

KS95 has pictures and ways for anyone interested in donating to his beloved causes online.