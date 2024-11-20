Organizers aiming to open Ice Palace by end of December in Delano, tickets now available

Anyone who missed out on the Ice Palace in Delano earlier this year will have another chance to visit this winter.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNES NEWS, the event was only open for a week back in January due to warm weather.

On Wednesday morning, organizers said they are aiming to have this season’s palace open to the public by the end of December, and hope to have it available for viewing through February. The Ice Palace includes tunnels, acoustic domes and light displays.

“We are looking forward to bringing the Ice Palace back better than ever to the city of Delano — especially after a challenging, warm winter season last year. We can’t wait to welcome families and create unforgettable memories,” said Kira Martin, the CEO for Ice Palace, MN.

Tickets are also available to be purchased now, and event organizers add they are $2 more at the door. Season passes are also available, as well as a VIP Experience and a discount for groups of 10 or more people. CLICK HERE for prices.

Wednesday’s announcement comes more than a month after it was announced another popular winter attraction — the Ice Castles — will be moving to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.