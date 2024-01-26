Ice Palace in Delano closing 1 week after opening due to weather

After opening for the season just this past Sunday, Ice Palace Minnesota says its attraction in Delano will close after this coming weekend.

The organization cited the warm weather as the reason for the closure, which will have limited the attraction to only five days for visitors.

“This winter has certainly been an adventure – one we hoped would last a little longer, but we are thankful for the time we’ve had in Delano and everyone who worked tirelessly to make it happen,” said Anna Smith, general manager for Ice Palace Minnesota. “We received a small window of winter wonderland this year and we plan to make the best of it. We hope to welcome as many people as possible this weekend to celebrate with us.”

Anyone who bought tickets for dates beyond Jan. 28 will get an email with options to be refunded or transfer their pass to next season, Ice Palace Minnesota says. Questions can be directed to support@theicepalaces.com.