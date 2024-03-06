NWS issues Red Flag Warning due to extreme fire risk across parts of Minnesota

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect Wednesday afternoon as extreme fire risk rises in parts of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service’s warning includes the counties of Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Le Sueur, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nicollet, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Steele, Stearns, Todd, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, and Wright through 6 p.m. CLICK HERE to learn more about the warning.

Residents are being told to not burn in any of those counties and should check any recent burning they may have done to make sure that fire is completely out.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it won’t issue or activate any open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning, adding that campfires are also discouraged.

Officials warn that people should use caution with anything that could cause a spark, as high winds could carry embers more than a mile away.

There is also a high fire danger for the southern 2/3 of the state due to low humidity and strong winds on Wednesday afternoon, the Minnesota DNR says.

According to Minnesota’s Weather Authority, high temperatures will be in the low 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, with breezy conditions expected through Saturday. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

Updates from the National Weather Service can be found here, while fire danger and burning restrictions from the DNR can be found here.

Earlier this week, a large grass fire broke out near the City of Waseca, causing three people to be hospitalized and more than 1,600 acres to burn. The area was also under a Red Flag Warning at the time.

