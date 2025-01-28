Noecker replacing Jalali as St. Paul City Council President

Following the decision of current City Council President Mitra Jalali to step down from her position in order to focus on her health, St. Paul leaders say they now know who will be leading the council starting next month.

Early Tuesday, the city announced councilor Rebecca Noecker will be the next president, effective Feb. 12.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Jalali is stepping down after the meeting on Feb. 5. She announced her departure on social media late last week.

Noecker, who was re-elected during the 2023 election, issued the following prepared statement on becoming the council’s next president:

“I’m grateful for Council President Jalali’s leadership during our first year as a new Council. She has been a driving force for positive change, and she will be dearly missed. I deeply appreciate my colleagues’ support as I take on this new role, and I look forward to continuing our work to build a more resilient, vibrant, and inclusive St. Paul. I will work hard every day to make sure our Council is fully equipped to pass good policy and fight for the interests of our constituents, especially in a time of uncertainty in federal and state government.”

Meanwhile, Hwa Jeong Kim- who was elected to the council for the first time in 2023 – will continue to serve as the Council’s Vice President. She also issued a statement on the leadership change.

“We are reimagining how power is held and shared and building a deep bench of leadership ability amongst all Councilmembers. When our members have a wider range of policy and leadership experiences, we’ll be able to craft better legislation and deliver better services for constituents.”

City officials wrote the Council will have information about a public appointment process to select an interim Councilmember for Ward 4 in the near future. A special election will then occur for the rest of her term, which is through 2028.

Also on Tuesday, the city announced that the council intends to create a new Public Safety Committee. However, no other details about the committee were shared, including its future responsibilities.

