St. Paul’s first all-female city council to be sworn in Tuesday

Tuesday will be a historic day in St. Paul as the city’s first-ever all-female city council will be sworn in.

Not only are all seven council members-elect women, but all are also under the age of 40 – and six are women of color.

In November, St. Paul voters used ranked choice voting to choose between 30 candidates and selected three incumbent council members: Rebecca Noecker in Ward Two, Mitra Jalali in Ward Four and Nelsie Yang in Ward Six.

Noecker will be beginning her third term, saying the new all-women council is a small piece of the bigger picture.

“It shows the strides that we’ve made, it shows that our community is ready. And I just, I see nothing but great things ahead,” said Noecker.

Among the four council newcomers is Ward Seven’s Cheniqua Johnson, who says her focus is on improving public safety and prioritizing affordable housing in St. Paul.

“Having an all-woman Council gives us an opportunity to address things like affordable housing, maybe -just maybe – it gives us an opportunity to make sure that our community is safe because we care about our families. It’s about our kids,” said Cheniqua Johnson, St. Paul City Council Member-Elect for Ward Seven.

Other newcomers include Anika Bowie in Ward One, Saura Jost in Ward Three and Hwa Jeong Kim in Ward Five.

The city’s inauguration ceremony is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.

You can view the full St. Paul election results here.