St. Paul City Council President Mitra Jalali stepping down

The president of the St. Paul City Council announced on Friday that she is stepping down from her position.

In a social media post, Mitra Jalali said that she made the decision to prioritize her health and begin a transition out of city hall. Jalali’s last city council meeting will be on Feb. 5.

“Over nearly seven years, I have shown up every single day for Saint Paul in every way that I can,” Jalali said in a statement. “While showing up for my community over three campaigns in five years, I also showed up through my office. The level of energy, presence, and attention I brought through some of Saint Paul’s hardest times reflects the way I do things and the depth of conviction in my values.”

Jalali’s fellow council members will appoint an interim council member for Ward 4. A special election will then occur for the rest of her term, which is through 2028.

“My story is not over, but this chapter is ending,” Jalali added. “Thank you for the honor to serve as your Councilwoman and Council President. It is with deep love in my heart for Saint Paul and a belief in its ability to succeed that I share my news with you, and look to a healthier future.”