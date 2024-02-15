Nearly 130K uncashed rebate checks will be reissued again

Minnesotans who still haven’t received or cashed their one-time rebate checks from the state will get another chance to do so in the coming weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says more than 128,000 rebate checks weren’t cashed and have again expired. Because of that, the department is planning to send out another round of rebate checks to those people who didn’t cash their checks starting next week, with the process expected to be done by mid-March.

Officials started issuing the rebate checks, which were mailed in a plain white envelope from Submittable Holdings in Montana, back in August. When 150,000 went uncashed, the state reissued those back in November, meaning this will be the third attempt to reach eligible Minnesotans.

Unlike those past checks, the Department of Revenue says this round of rebate checks will be mailed from the state.

Around 2.1 million rebate checks were sent out in total. Each was for $260 with an additional $260 each for up to three eligible dependents, meaning the biggest rebate checks max out at $1,300.

Anyone who was eligible for the rebate and hasn’t received a rebate by May 1 is urged to contact the department at 651-556-3000. The Department of Revenue spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that any checks which continue to go unclaimed will eventually be turned over to the Department of Commerce’s Unclaimed Property program.