MPS superintendent meet-and-greets with 2nd finalist on Wednesday

Two days after getting a chance to hear from one of the two finalists for Minneapolis’ superintendent job, the public will be able to hear from the other finalist on Wednesday night.

Minneapolis Public Schools announced two finalists for the role last week: Sonia Stewart, the deputy superintendent of Hamilton County Public Schools in Tennessee, and Lisa Sayles-Adams, the superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools.

Residents can attend meet-and-greets with Sayles-Adams from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Folwell Elementary and from 5-6 p.m. at Davis Center. Afterward, Sayles-Adams is scheduled to interview with the school board from 6:30-8:30 p.m. That will also be at Davis Center but residents who don’t attend can watch that live online.

Rochelle Cox has been serving as the district’s interim superintendent after Ed Graff ended his contract in 2022.