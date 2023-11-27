Meet-and-greets with 1 of 2 MPS superintendent finalists Monday

Monday is the first chance for the public to hear from one of the finalists for the Minneapolis school district’s superintendent job.

Minneapolis Public Schools announced two finalists for the role last week: Dr. Sonia Stewart, the deputy superintendent of Hamilton County Public Schools in Tennessee, and Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams, the superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools.

Monday afternoon and evening, residents will be able to attend meet-and-greets with Stewart. The first is being held from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Folwell Elementary and a second event is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. at Davis Center.

Before becoming deputy superintendent, the district says Stewart also worked as a high school principal, math teacher and girls basketball coach.

After the meet-and-greets, Stewart is scheduled to interview with the school board from 6:30-8:30 p.m. That will also be at Davis Center but residents who don’t attend can watch that live online.

Sayles-Adams is scheduled to go through the same process on Wednesday, with meet-and-greets at the same times and places before her interview with the school board later that night.

Rochelle Cox has been serving as the district’s interim superintendent after Ed Graff ended his contract in 2022.