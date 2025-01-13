Month-long public comment period now open for draft cannabis regulations

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) is seeking public feedback on a draft of the regulations that will govern the industry.

OCM officials on Monday released a 131-page document outlining the state’s tentative cannabis rules for “all cannabis and hemp businesses” operating in Minnesota, with the exception of those on tribal land.

The rules set limits on the number of licenses people can obtain and disqualifies people with certain criminal convictions from getting a cannabis license — including people with a history of non-marijuana drug offenses.

There are other regulations surrounding the storage and disposal of cannabis products; product safety; packaging and labeling; security measures at cannabis businesses; and cultivation of cannabis plants. Other rules differentiate between the types of business licenses.

“Consumer health and safety and access to safe products were our primary focus as we crafted clear, consistent rules that reflect industry standards and best practices and that are informed by the existing regulation of both medical and hemp-derived edible products,” interim OCM Director Briner said in a statement. “We are grateful for the partnership and input from community members, advocates, industry experts, and others who helped shape the rules that will be the cornerstone of our state’s regulated cannabis marketplace.”

The full draft document is available here.

The OCM will accept public comment through 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. Anyone wishing to weigh in can do so through the Office of Administrative Hearings website.

Once the public comment period concludes, the OCM will make rule changes “based on reasonable feedback” and submit them to a judge for confirmation. Then they go to the Secretary of State’s Office and Gov. Tim Walz, who has veto power.