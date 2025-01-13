Recreational marijuana snags could delay opening of Minnesota dispensaries for months

Minnesota recreational marijuana dispensaries were supposed to open sometime in early 2025, but Sen. Mark Koran (R – North Branch) told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS there will likely be significant delays in the process.

Koran said a recent court ruling stopped the issuance of licenses for people who wish to sell and grow marijuana for the adult recreational market until state lawmakers approve rules and policies for the program — which could take months.

Koran also said, in his opinion, doors for those dispensaries are quite a ways off from opening soon.

“That’s going to be moved out to, in my opinion, it will be likely some time in 2026,” said Koran.

Stefan Egan owns and operates a company called Bellablami which consults cannabis sellers and growers. He told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he agreed with Koran’s assessment.

“There’s always some nuances when you’re starting a new business, just like with any other industry,” said Egan. “So, I think it’s fair to say that we’re not looking at doors opening until the beginning of 2026.”

Egan said growers have to buy land and build a facility before they can plant marijuana, and the timeline for that is generally nine to 12 months.

“Then we’re talking, you know, inspections, zoning inspections, building inspections and all that other stuff that gets added on to the back end,” said Egan.

For now, the only dispensaries allowed to legally sell recreational marijuana are located on tribal lands.