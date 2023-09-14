MnDOT to hold final community meetings on I-94 project Thursday

Minnesota transportation officials are hosting the last set of in-person public meetings for feedback on the proposed Rethinking I-94 project on Thursday.

Project leaders and technical experts from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) are meeting at the Rondo Community Library at 461 Dale St. North in St. Paul from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

MnDOT’s Rethinking I-94 project is the agency’s long-term effort to involve those who live and work along the corridor between Marion Street and Highway 55 with a focus on communities impacted by the initial construction of the freeway, which includes St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood. CLICK HERE for additional details about the project.

The meeting aims to engage community members to share their thoughts on a set of alternatives for Interstate 94.

The project is still in the planning phase with construction not slated to begin until 2027 at the earliest.

RELATED: MnDOT to release set of I-94 alternatives during Monday’s policy advisory committee meeting

RELATED: MnDOT to host first of 8 meetings Wednesday for I-94 project

The release from MnDOT noted that there will be interpreters available at all meetings. There will also be a children’s activity at all events.