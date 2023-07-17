MnDOT to release set of I-94 alternatives during Monday’s policy advisory committee meeting

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is expected to release its initial set of alternatives for I-94 through St. Paul and into Minneapolis on Monday.

MnDOT’s Re-Thinking I-94 project is the agency’s long-term effort to engage those who live and work along the corridor between Marion Street and Highway 55 with a focus on communities impacted by the initial construction of the freeway, which includes St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood. CLICK HERE for additional details about the project.

Some groups have advocated for a 21-acre land bridge to be a part of the redesign plans as part of an effort to reconnect to the predominantly Black neighborhood.

The project is still in the planning phase with construction not slated to begin until 2027 at the earliest.

A policy advisory committee will be meeting virtually at 2 p.m. CLICK HERE to RSVP for Monday’s meeting.