MnDOT to host first of 8 meetings Wednesday for I-94 project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is hosting eight public meetings in August and September to answer community questions regarding the Rethinking Interstate 94 project alternatives.

MnDOT’s Rethinking I-94 project is the agency’s long-term effort to engage those who live and work along the corridor between Marion Street and Highway 55 with a focus on communities impacted by the initial construction of the freeway, which includes St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood. CLICK HERE for additional details about the project.

On Wednesday, project leaders and experts will meet virtually with the public from noon to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone may join the meeting to ask questions or provide feedback.

You can register to join the virtual meeting on Wednesday through MnDOT’s webpage.

MnDOT officials will host more public meetings on Aug. 24 at the Elliot Park Recreation Center from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Officials will meet with the public for the final time in this planning phase on Sept. 14 at the Rondo Community Library from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rethinking I-94 (Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Transportation)

The project is still in the planning phase with construction not slated to begin until 2027 at the earliest.