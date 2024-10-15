Minnesota to send additional personnel, supplies to South Carolina in wake of Helene

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday that the state would send additional personnel and supplies to South Carolina to assist in recovery after Hurricane Helene.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will send 10 staff members to operate heavy equipment and give transportation support. They will also provide trucks, trailers, nurse tanks, chainsaws and protective and communications equipment.

Walz previously signed executive orders to authorize the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance to Florida and North Carolina. 11 soldiers were sent to North Carolina and 13 airmen were sent to Florida. The airmen have since moved on to North Carolina to provide additional assistance, Walz said.

