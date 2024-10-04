Minnesota National Guard members prepare to go to North Carolina for hurricane relief efforts

MN National Guard headed to North Carolina

It’s an around-the-clock effort to get supplies to those who have lost everything in Hurricane Helene.

A thousand North Carolina National Guard troops are now delivering essentials in the western part of the state. At least 6,300 soldiers have responded to help from across the country.

Eleven Minnesota National Guard soldiers head south on Friday with two CH-47 Chinook helicopters at the request of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who asked for helicopter assets and supports under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

“We’re ready, we’re going out there to serve,” said First Lt. Jake Braam. “The past few days we’ve spent doing flight planning. We need to figure out where we’re going, how we’re going and how we’re going to refuel.”

It’s expected to be about a week-long mission in tough mountainous terrain.

“Mountain planning for flying is something we need to consider whenever we’re doing these operations, however, the Chinook has a service ceiling of 20,000 feet so we are fully capable of operating in this environment,” said Braam. “We’re constantly training as a whole unit here in the Minnesota Army National Guard to always be prepared for when disasters like these strike so we can be able to respond in a timely manner and be prepared for any mission that comes our way.”

The helicopters will be used to transfer personnel and goods but the team doesn’t have specifics yet.

There are more than 200 people missing in Buncombe County alone, according to officials. Gov. Cooper also said roads, bridges and water systems suffered “complete devastation” in the storm.

“It’s really heartbreaking to see the devastation,” said Braam. “We feel very honored to be able to chosen to be able to go out on this mission and it’s really about providing support to the families that are hurting right now and that’s what we want to go out and accomplish.”