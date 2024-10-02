Walz authorizes Emergency Response Team to help North Carolina in the wake of Helene

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday signed an executive order authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to give emergency assistance to North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

The St. Louis County mobile command post is currently on its way to North Carolina, Walz said. The Minnesota State Patrol and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office have also coordinated teams to help with law enforcement assistance and are waiting to be assigned.

Walz added that the Minnesota Fire Marshal has been working with local fire departments to assemble equipment and personnel to send to North Carolina as needed.

The executive order went into effect Wednesday and will last until National Guard resources are no longer needed, or Nov. 1 — whichever comes first.

“Those recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Helene are not alone,” Walz said. “Minnesota will be there to support the region however we can. As communities rebuild, I am grateful for the dedication of Minnesota’s first responders in answering the call to travel east to help impacted areas.”

In addition, Xcel Energy is sending more than 100 employees from Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas to help restore power following the storm.

Xcel said that line workers, safety consultants, fleet mechanics and operations leaders will join people from other utilities across the country under the industry’s mutual assistance program. Crews are currently assigned to support local power companies in Georgia to restore power.

“We understand the essential role electricity plays in powering our everyday lives and are committed to supporting our fellow Americans when disaster strikes. The impacts on the electrical system in these areas is extensive and unparalleled for this region, and it will take the contribution of all of our nation’s utilities to restore power to these areas. We are committed to doing our part and know they would do the same for our customers,’’ said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy.

Employees are expected to work in parts of Augusta, GA, with power restoration efforts expected to last about two weeks. Earlier this week, Xcel released 230 contractors to help restore power in the region.