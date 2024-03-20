Minnesota Supreme Court overturns another conviction in case of Minneapolis realtor’s death

For the second time in seven weeks, the state’s highest court has overturned a conviction in the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis realtor.

Lyndon Wiggins was convicted in 2022 of aiding and abetting the premeditated first-degree murder of 28-year-old Monique Baugh, who was killed on New Year’s Eve in 2019. Following his conviction, Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

However, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the judge in his case misstated the law in providing jury instructions and overturned his convictions. His case now goes back to the district court for further proceedings.

The ruling matches part of the court’s order at the end of January in the case of Elsa Segura, who was also convicted and sentenced to life in prison in connection to Baugh’s death.

Three others were sentenced for their roles in Baugh’s kidnapping and killing. Cedric Berry and Berry Davis were sentenced to life in prison and Davis’ sister, Shante Davis, was also sentenced to 90 days in jail for aiding after the fact.

Segura has an omnibus hearing scheduled for March 28. Next court dates for Wiggins haven’t yet been set.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for comment on the court’s ruling and next steps and will update this story if a response is received.