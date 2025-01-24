Minneapolis to provide update on Community Safety Asset and Gap Analysis report

The office of Community Safety Director of Design and Implementation Amanda Harrington will preview the Asset and Gap analysis report for Minneapolis on Friday morning.

The analysis will show if a city is a leader in some key response areas. It’s part of a follow-up to the 2023 Minneapolis Safe and Thriving Communities Report, which was made to create a long-term vision and recommendation for community safety outside of policing.

That report showed recommendations where the city could improve, such as advancing community safety goals. It also showed strengths, which included the use of 311 and the Behavioral Crisis Response initiative.

The report looks at the differing types of calls for service over a 3-year period before providing an action plan of recommendations for the city.

Check back here for a live stream around 11 a.m.

RELATED: ‘Pleasantly surprised’: Minneapolis city leaders react to independent public safety data analysis I Frey, city leaders discuss Harvard report on Minneapolis public safety I Harvard report on Minneapolis public safety to be released