Minneapolis puts out call to redevelop former gas station at George Floyd Square

The City of Minneapolis is looking for a group to redevelop the “People’s Way” — the former Speedway gas station at George Floyd Square — into a permanent community space.

The city launched a request for qualifications (RFQ) on Monday for a nonprofit to turn the site into a public center for racial healing and justice at the site of what will become a permanent memorial to George Floyd at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

“For years, community members have been engaged in envisioning the future of George Floyd Square and the People’s Way, and we’re ready to turn that vision into a reality,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. “We are committed to creating a space that fosters healing and unity, honors the life of George Floyd, and points toward a more equitable future — finding a developer for this project is a great step forward.”

The city currently owns and maintains the People’s Way site. Part of the redevelopment would include handing ownership over to the chosen nonprofit group.

Factors under consideration during this phase include each organization’s “relevant experience, financial qualifications and stewardship intentions,” the city said in a news release. An RFQ informational meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10, and applications are due by Nov. 22.

Earlier this year, city leaders released three street concepts for developing George Floyd Square, along with five concepts for People’s Way that range from repurposing the existing structure to constructing a new six-story building and plaza. Proposed uses include a museum, community center, art gallery, housing, retail or a cafe.

A final visioning workshop for George Floyd Square will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3735 Chicago Ave. City leaders hope to present a final vision and preferred street design to the City Council in November.