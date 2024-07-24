City unveils ideas for George Floyd Square

The city of Minneapolis on Wednesday released a list of ideas for George Floyd Square.

The ideas are divided into two categories: how to use the street and how to use The People’s Way building.

The street concepts are for the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, as well as the surrounding streets.

Street concepts:

Open concept: This would maintain vehicle access while restoring service to Metro Transit’s D Line and Route 5

Transit mall: This would limit vehicle access to local residents and businesses while maintaining access for emergency vehicles. It would also restore service to Metro Transit’s D Line and Route 5

Pedestrian plaza: This would restrict vehicle access to local residents and businesses only, while maintaining access for emergency vehicles. Metro Transit’s D Line and Route 5 would not return to Chicago Avenue, but Route 23 would continue to serve 38th Street

The People’s Way is a former gas station at 3477 Chicago Avenue S. It currently serves as a community space.

There are five concepts for the building’s layout that can be viewed here.

The city said it plans to end the community engagement work on George Floyd Square this fall and create a final report before the end of the year.

There will be a visioning workshop on Aug. 27 from 5:30-8 p.m. at 3736 Chicago Avenue.

More information on the the process can be found here.