Minneapolis mayor to sign ordinance Monday allowing daily broadcast of Islamic prayer

Minneapolis Mayor Frey is set to sign an ordinance that allows mosques to broadcast the Adhan, or Islamic call to prayer, five times a day instead of the three or four times a day currently permitted by the city.

This move makes Minneapolis the first major city in the nation to allow Adhan broadcasts year-round five times a day.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed the ordinance on Thursday.

This latest ordinance comes years after Mayor Frey first approved a permit for a mosque to broadcast the call to prayer in 2020.

