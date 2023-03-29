Minneapolis to consider changing noise ordinance for Islamic call to prayer

The City of Minneapolis is holding a public hearing on Wednesday afternoon to consider a city ordinance that would accommodate practicing Muslims.

The noise ordinance change would allow the Islamic call to prayer to be broadcast from speakers in Minneapolis for all five daily prayers.

Most Muslims pray five times a day: before dawn, afternoon, late afternoon, after sunset, and nighttime.

Currently, the prayer is only allowed to be broadcast three times a day from religious institutions.

Several mosque leaders and prominent Islamic groups are in support of the change. Some are planning to speak out during the hearing Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.