Minneapolis man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 Medina murder

A Minneapolis man convicted of killing his romantic partner at the end of 2022 has been given a life sentence.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Jeremiah Quan Turner was sentenced to serve a life sentence at the St. Cloud prison. He will have the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Turner was found guilty last month of first- and second-degree murder by Hennepin County District Court Judge Paul Scoggin after waiving his right to a jury trial.

Tuner was charged with killing 27-year-old Jasmine Nelson, who was found not breathing on the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle in Medina at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2022. She later died at a hospital.

Police were initially called to the address for a reported car crash.

Court documents say officers found the woman’s two children in the home, and the older child said the woman and Turner, who was 25 at the time, were arguing. Turner then hit Nelson with a toilet paper rack, according to the complaint, which went on to say the child told police Turner grabbed things when he got mad.

The child said her mother was crying and telling Turner to stop, but he took the child’s phone and told her to go to her room before continuing to hit the woman.

Despite Turner claiming the woman had been in a crash, officers found no damage to either of the cars at the home and the child confirmed her mother was at the home the whole time.

The criminal complaint states officers found blood throughout the home and an autopsy showed the woman died from multiple blunt force trauma.