Minneapolis man pleads guilty in death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Friday to his role in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Otis Lee Jackson, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and malicious punishment of a child in exchange for a sentence between 61 and 81 months for the manslaughter charge and for his two sentences to be served concurrently, according to court documents.

Court records also note that he was originally charged with second-degree murder and malicious punishment of a child, but the murder charge was amended to a manslaughter charge.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police responded to a home on May 4, 2022, on a report of a child not breathing. The toddler, 2-year-old Ona’Je Prince Sincere Jackson, was brought to the hospital where he later died.

Officers at the scene and the hospital noticed bruises and scratches on the boy’s body.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined that Ona’Je’s cause of death was complications of multiple blunt force injuries and ruled the death a homicide.

After seeing the injuries on the Ona’Je, investigators had his 4-month-old brother brought to the hospital to be examined.

The 4-month-old had the following injuries:

Multiple fractured ribs

Fluid in his abdomen

Bruising on the left side of his body

Scabbing and possible lesions under his genitals

Large possible chemical burn around and under the belly button

Four possible burn marks on his back

Blood in his right eye

Scarring across the bridge of the nose between his eyes

Loss of pigmentation on the side of the head leading up to both eyes

The 4-month-old also tested positive for being exposed to fentanyl.

Investigators determined that the injuries to both boys were inflicted by the mother’s boyfriend, identified as Jackson, court officials said.

The mother and Jackson were living together with the two boys. The mother told investigators that she didn’t injure either boy and that there were times she would leave them in Jackson’s care, according to the criminal complaint.

In the days before Ona’Je’s death, his mother told investigators he was very weak, had bruises on his side, and was throwing up. She also noticed burns on the 4-month-old and asked Jackson if he had accidentally burned him with a cigarette, but Jackson said he didn’t know.

The mother said that she wanted to take the boys to the hospital, but whenever she asked, Jackson would say he had something to do and would take her car and phone. According to the criminal complaint, the mother said she didn’t press for more information because she knew it would turn into an argument where Jackson would physically assault her.

According to court documents, Jackson was convicted of second-degree assault against the mother when she was pregnant with Ona’Je in 2019.

There is also a prior case from when Jackson was 14. According to court officials, he claimed he accidentally burned an infant with hot soup, but a physician said the burns didn’t look consistent with an accidental burn.