Minneapolis man charged with murder for 2022 Near North shooting found guilty

A Minneapolis man has been found guilty of three charges following a jury trial this week.

Court officials say 24-year-old Clifton Dawayne Latimore Ingram was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of illegal firearm and ammunition possession.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 24-year-old Sharayah Nadae Monique Batchelor died on Dec. 8, 2022, after being shot in the chest on the 1200 block of Banneker Avenue North.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Batchelor died at the scene. Her death marked the city’s 76th homicide of the year.

Ingram was initially charged with one count of second-degree murder, but an amended complaint was filed earlier this month to add a second count of second-degree murder and the illegal firearm possession charge.

The woman’s roommate told police that Ingram was the person who shot her, adding that the victim had gotten upset with Ingram about having marijuana on her table and an argument began.

The amended complaint states witnesses told officers that Batchelor taunted Ingram by saying he wouldn’t shoot the gun. That’s when the complaint says Ingram fired at her, hitting Batchelor in the chest.

Ingram is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29. Court documents show at the time of the shooting, he had recently been released from prison after being sentenced to four years for illegal gun possession in January 2020.