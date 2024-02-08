Minneapolis approves nearly $1M settlement for journalists injured by police during 2020 unrest

The American Civil Liberties Union announced a $950,000 settlement reached with the City of Minneapolis for journalists who were attacked by Minneapolis police officers during riots and protests following the killing of George Floyd.

The settlement reportedly be divided between lead plaintiff Jared Goyette and seven other journalists who were attacked by police, along with the Communications Workers for America.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the settlement in a unanimous vote on Thursday.

A news release from the ACLU states that the City of Minneapolis or the Minneapolis Police Department agreed to make any reforms as part of the settlement.

Several reforms targeting police misconduct have been court-ordered in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in the years following the civil unrest of 2020.

Communications officials with the City of Minneapolis declined to comment on the settlement.

There is still a pending case against former Hennepin County Sheriff Hutchinson as well as the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.