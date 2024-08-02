Midtown Global Market hosting special early voting event for August primary on Friday

Minneapolis voters will be able to cast their ballots for the Aug. 13 primary election at a special location for one-day only on Friday.

An early voting event will be held from 11 am. to 6 p.m. at Midtown Global Market on East Lake Street. Event organizers add translation services will be provided by election workers in Spanish and Somali.

The primary election isn’t for the presidential election, but for members of Congress, as well as state and local offices.

If you want to vote early but can’t make the event, the Early Vote Center on East Hennepin Avenue is available through Monday, Aug. 12.

