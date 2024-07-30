Minneapolis extends hour at Early Vote Center

The City of Minneapolis has extended hours at the Early Vote Center with two weeks to go till the primary election.

The primary election is Tuesday, August 13. The last day for in-person early voting at the center is Monday, August 12, but residents can drop off their mail-in ballots on election day.

The new, extended hours for the Early Vote Center are:

Monday to Friday, July 29-Aug 2, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays (Aug 3-4, Aug 10-11) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday to Thursday, Aug. 5-8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug 13 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day: Tuesday, Aug 13 — closed for voting, ballot drop-off until 8 p.m.

For voters using a mail-in ballot to vote, the city recommends that mailing them in by Aug. 6.

After that date, it recommends returning the ballot in person to:

Minneapolis Election & Voter Services (Early Vote Center) — 980 East Hennepin Avenue

Hennepin County Government Center — 300 Sixth Street South

People wondering where their polling place is on election day can look it up HERE.