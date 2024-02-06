Members of St. Paul teachers’ union to vote on strike authorization next week

Multiple groups looking to ratify a new contract with St. Paul Public Schools may be voting on a strike authorization next week.

According to the St. Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE), its executive board decided to authorize a strike vote for Thursday, Feb. 15 during its meeting on Monday evening.

If a strike is approved, the SPFE would still need to decide if the strike was necessary before setting a date and then properly notifying the school district. Under state law, there must be 10 days of notice given to the district before a strike can begin.

The union adds educators haven’t had a contract since July 1, 2023, and filed for mediation with the district in December.

The union represents teachers, educational assistants, and school and community service professionals.

Union officials say items included in their top priorities for the contract include additional mental health teams in every building, lowering health insurance costs, providing more resources for employees who work with students with special needs, increased compensation to recruit and also keep both staff and teachers.

Nearly a year ago, St. Paul Public Schools said it would offer $10,000 bonuses as an effort to fill special education positions across the district, such as special education staff, teachers, social workers, psychologists, speech and language pathologists and more. The $10,000 bonus will be given to the first 70 special education licensed staff hired for the upcoming school year and will be paid over two school years in three installments. Anyone who is currently employed within the district and who gets their license and is hired for a position will also receive the bonus.

Also reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last year, the district planned to have a $1 billion budget for 2024, an increase of $118 million from the 2023 budget. Funding from the state makes up $52 million of that increase.

Union members haven’t gone on strike since 2020, but they did take a strike vote in 2022.

RELATED: Strike authorization vote begins Monday for Minneapolis and St. Paul teachers

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, in 2022, a strike was averted after a deal was reached that kept class size language and caps, increased mental health support and guaranteed recess for students. In addition, that deal included pay raises for staff and a one-time bonus “for their hard work over the past two years.”

RELATED: Minneapolis, St. Paul public school officials make plans in event of teacher strike

Later that same year, the school board approved a new contract for Superintendent Joe Gothard, giving him a $16,000 raise. That extension began on July 1, 2023. Gothard has since been named a finalist for the superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District in Wisconsin.